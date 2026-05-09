PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

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PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

The PIMCO High Income Fund NYSE: PHK is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, securitized products and leveraged loans. PHK may also employ derivatives to enhance income and manage portfolio duration.

PHK's investment team pursues a benchmark-agnostic approach, allocating capital across credit sectors and global regions based on bottom-up credit analysis and macroeconomic outlooks.

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