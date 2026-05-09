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PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
PIMCO High Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • PIMCO High Income Fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.048 per share, with the ex-dividend and record date both set for May 11 and payment scheduled for June 1.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 12.4%, highlighting the fund’s high-income profile.
  • PHK shares were trading down about 1.0% at $4.65, near the lower end of its 52-week range of $4.41 to $5.04.
  • Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund.

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO High Income Fund NYSE: PHK is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, securitized products and leveraged loans. PHK may also employ derivatives to enhance income and manage portfolio duration.

PHK's investment team pursues a benchmark-agnostic approach, allocating capital across credit sectors and global regions based on bottom-up credit analysis and macroeconomic outlooks.

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Dividend History for PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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