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PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • PIMCO Strategic Income Fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, May 1.
  • Shareholders of record on May 11 will receive the payout on June 1; the dividend implies an annualized yield of about 8.5%.
  • The fund, which trades under NYSE:RCS, focuses on generating current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS opened at $5.63 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund NYSE: RCS is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), one of the world's leading fixed income investment managers, and leverages PIMCO's global research and risk-management platform to allocate across various credit sectors and interest rate environments.

The fund's investment strategy is multi-sector and flexible, allowing the portfolio management team to adjust exposures among government securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, high-yield debt, and emerging market instruments.

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Dividend History for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)

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