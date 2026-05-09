PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Get RCS alerts: Sign Up

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RCS opened at $5.63 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund NYSE: RCS is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), one of the world's leading fixed income investment managers, and leverages PIMCO's global research and risk-management platform to allocate across various credit sectors and interest rate environments.

The fund's investment strategy is multi-sector and flexible, allowing the portfolio management team to adjust exposures among government securities, corporate bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, high-yield debt, and emerging market instruments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PIMCO Strategic Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While PIMCO Strategic Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here