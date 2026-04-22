Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Posts Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of GBX 4,050 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Pinewood Technologies Group's conference call:

Delivered 30% revenue growth to £40.5m and underlying EBITDA up 17.1% to £16.4m, driven by new customers, upsells and the Seez acquisition.

and underlying EBITDA up 17.1% to £16.4m, driven by new customers, upsells and the Seez acquisition. Management bought out Lithia's share of the North American JV, recognised a £60.8m non‑cash gain and signed a $60m contract to roll out Pinewood across Lithia's U.S. and Canadian dealerships, with OEM integrations and U.S. testing progressing as planned.

and signed a to roll out Pinewood across Lithia's U.S. and Canadian dealerships, with OEM integrations and U.S. testing progressing as planned. The March 2025 Seez acquisition is being integrated to embed AI across the product stack and support upsell, but has slightly reduced gross margin and the recurring revenue mix (gross margin 85.7%, recurring revenue 83.2%).

is being integrated to embed AI across the product stack and support upsell, but has slightly reduced gross margin and the recurring revenue mix (gross margin 85.7%, recurring revenue 83.2%). Strong funding position with £34.1m cash , an undrawn £10m RCF and a £34.1m equity raise, and management left FY2028 underlying EBITDA guidance unchanged at £58–62m , ~£50m of which is already covered by existing customers and signed contracts.

, an undrawn £10m RCF and a £34.1m equity raise, and management left FY2028 underlying EBITDA guidance unchanged at , ~£50m of which is already covered by existing customers and signed contracts. Management says embedded AI (Assist) is reducing implementation time and training needs, improving capacity and expected working‑capital benefits (c.£12–13m in FY2028) and supporting projected net cash of ~£45–50m in FY2028.

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Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

LON PINE opened at GBX 243.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.05. The company has a market capitalization of £278.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200 and a 1 year high of GBX 575.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In related news, insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £76,888.15. Also, insider William Berman bought 16,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 per share, with a total value of £49,708.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 67,071 shares of company stock worth $20,350,501. Insiders own 41.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 670 price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinewood Technologies Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 670.

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Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

1981 – Origins Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup. 1980s–1990s – Early Innovation The team created one of the UK's first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC. As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

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