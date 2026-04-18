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Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Ping An Insurance Co. of China logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical weakness: Ping An shares crossed below their 50‑day moving average, trading as low as $15.65 and last at $15.80 versus the 50‑day MA of $16.54 (volume 146,180).
  • Negative analyst sentiment: Zacks Research recently downgraded the stock to a strong sell, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is currently Sell.
  • Valuation and results: The company has a $144.41 billion market cap and a PE ratio of 7.71; last quarter EPS was $0.03 on $33.66 billion revenue, with analysts forecasting about 2.12 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $15.65. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 146,180 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.66 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country's first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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