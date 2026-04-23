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Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Pinnacle Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Pinnacle Bank reported quarterly earnings of $0.22 EPS, with a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.22%.
  • Shares were unchanged at $17.00 mid-day, with a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a P/E of 18.68, a one‑year range of $16.00–$20.95, and trading volume below its average.
  • Pinnacle Bank is a commercial bank serving Santa Clara, San Benito and Monterey counties, offering deposit accounts, home-equity and construction loans, commercial real estate lending, and related services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Pinnacle Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBNK remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Pinnacle Bank has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

About Pinnacle Bank

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services. It also provides home equity lines of credit and single family home construction loans; and loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, commercial real estate, and government assisted loans, as well as credit cards.

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Earnings History for Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

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