Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPBN - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $46.66. Pinnacle Bankshares shares last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

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Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. Its loan products include residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

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