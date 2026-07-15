Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $1.2383 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PNFP alerts: Sign Up

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5%

PNFP stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,204.5% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 287 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.89.

View Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners NYSE: PNFP is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinnacle Financial Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle Financial Partners wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here