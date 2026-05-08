Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $499.00 to $503.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock's previous close.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of MSI stock traded down $42.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.84. 915,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,802. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $10,139,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Motorola Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here