Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.50 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.89.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $371.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.24 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,647 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,572,090 shares of the company's stock worth $161,395,000 after acquiring an additional 858,486 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,022,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,318 shares of the company's stock worth $84,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company's stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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