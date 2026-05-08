Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock Price

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised TWFG from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TWFG from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TWFG from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TWFG from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.50.

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TWFG Stock Performance

TWFG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. 177,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,343. TWFG has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 107.86 and a quick ratio of 107.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TWFG by 287.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in TWFG by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 902,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of TWFG by 225.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter.

About TWFG

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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