Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.45.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 367,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 492.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $310,133.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,098. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $604,499.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,147,248.50. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986. 29.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,050,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,024,556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 38,344.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,604,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,097 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,018,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 313,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company's stock.

More Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted earnings beat a consensus target — Zacks reports Zillow posted $0.53 EPS vs. a $0.43 Zacks estimate, signaling stronger profitability than some models expected. Zacks: Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 adjusted earnings beat a consensus target — Zacks reports Zillow posted $0.53 EPS vs. a $0.43 Zacks estimate, signaling stronger profitability than some models expected. Positive Sentiment: Business mix expansion noted by coverage — outlets (Barron's) highlight Zillow topping estimates while integrating rentals, search and mortgage businesses, which supports revenue diversification and longer‑term growth potential. Barron's: Zillow Tops Earnings

Business mix expansion noted by coverage — outlets (Barron's) highlight Zillow topping estimates while integrating rentals, search and mortgage businesses, which supports revenue diversification and longer‑term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Official Q1 report: revenue up ~18% YoY to ≈$708M and a reported profit (~$46M), roughly in line with revenue expectations but mixed on traffic and margins. Investors weigh top‑line growth against user engagement trends. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Official Q1 report: revenue up ~18% YoY to ≈$708M and a reported profit (~$46M), roughly in line with revenue expectations but mixed on traffic and margins. Investors weigh top‑line growth against user engagement trends. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 guidance was provided with revenue guidance of $750M–$765M versus a consensus ~ $760.3M — a range that overlaps estimates but leaves little upside, so market reaction depends on whether investors see conservatism or caution in the midpoint.

Q2 guidance was provided with revenue guidance of $750M–$765M versus a consensus ~ $760.3M — a range that overlaps estimates but leaves little upside, so market reaction depends on whether investors see conservatism or caution in the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details are available for deeper color on user trends, monetization and margin drivers — analysts will parse the transcript for forward commentary. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript

Earnings call details are available for deeper color on user trends, monetization and margin drivers — analysts will parse the transcript for forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target from $65 to $53 and set a "neutral" rating — a downgrade that can pressure the stock by reducing analyst‑driven upside expectations. Benzinga: Mizuho Price Target Cut

Mizuho cut its price target from $65 to $53 and set a "neutral" rating — a downgrade that can pressure the stock by reducing analyst‑driven upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a securities‑class‑action investigation into Zillow — introduces legal risk and potential headline volatility for shareholders. PR Newswire: Law Firm Investigation

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

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