Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) EVP Deborah Pfeiffer Sells 18,750 Shares

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $301,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,117.68. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 2,608,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,413. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.18.

View Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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