Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $275.83 and last traded at $265.04, with a volume of 432167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Plexus Trading Down 0.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.99, for a total transaction of $288,180.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.12, for a total value of $466,799.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,508.32. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,621 shares of company stock worth $6,578,664 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 28.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $6,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $533,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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