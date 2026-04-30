Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Time to Sell?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.0840. 22,942,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 87,878,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

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Plug Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Plug Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Clear Str raised shares of Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 229.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 13,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Further Reading

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