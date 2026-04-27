POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 78,867,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session's volume of 13,766,886 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8490 and had previously closed at $15.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered POET Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, POET Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POET Technologies

POET Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 5,857.02%.The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POET Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 235,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,158 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc is a Canadian fabless semiconductor company focused on the development and commercialization of integrated silicon photonics platforms. Leveraging proprietary POET Optical Interposer™ technology, the company designs and manufactures optical input/output (I/O) solutions that enable high-bandwidth, low-power data transmission between electronic chips and fiber-optic networks. By integrating optical waveguides, lasers, detectors and electronic drivers onto a single chip, POET aims to address the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient data connectivity in telecommunications, data centers and high-performance computing applications.

The company’s core products include silicon photonics interposer arrays, active optical cables and optical transceiver modules.

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