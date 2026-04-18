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Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Polar Capital Global Financials logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Price action: PCFT crossed above its 50‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 227.50 and last at GBX 226, which sits above the 50‑day (GBX 219.28) and slightly above the 200‑day (GBX 221.06).
  • Valuation and recent results: The trust has a market cap of £362.6M and a P/E of 10.04, reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.60, ROE of 10.69% and balance‑sheet metrics including a current ratio of 0.59 and debt‑to‑equity of 10.74.
  • Corporate structure: Polar Capital Global Financials is a UK investment trust focused on global financials that moved to 5‑yearly tender offers in April 2020, with the next tender due on or before 30 June 2025.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.28 and traded as high as GBX 227.50. Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 226, with a volume of 401,921 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £362.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.06.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 310.16%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital's John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025. PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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