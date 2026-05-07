Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 751 and last traded at GBX 748, with a volume of 52948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on POLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 670 price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 691.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POLR

Polar Capital Trading Up 5.8%

The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 643.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £707.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital

In related news, insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total value of £31,118.85. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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