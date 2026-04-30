Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells $84,781.94 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $84,781.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 364,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,953,905.30. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Shawn Tabak sold 7,875 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $60,480.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Shawn Tabak sold 7,730 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $62,767.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Shawn Tabak sold 8,367 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $65,848.29.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shawn Tabak sold 17,697 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $121,047.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Shawn Tabak sold 7,734 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $55,298.10.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shawn Tabak sold 9,344 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $67,183.36.

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Porch Group Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.60 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $109.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Research raised shares of Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.36.

View Our Latest Report on PRCH

More Porch Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Porch Q1 Results

Q1 beat and operating improvement — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. $94.0M, with adjusted EBITDA improvement that management highlighted on the call. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Guidance Document

Raised FY2026 revenue guidance — management lifted full‑year revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above prior Street expectations), signaling confidence in growth that supports upside for forward estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Oppenheimer Buy Note

Analyst support — at least one broker moved to a Buy (Oppenheimer coverage/press mention), adding buy-side validation after the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. SEC Form 4 - CEO Sale

Insider sales disclosed and explained as tax-withholding — CEO, COO and CFO executed multiple stock sales in late April to cover tax obligations tied to vested awards; filings are public and company says these were routine, not opportunistic. These trades increase float in the near term but were pre-announced as tax-related. Neutral Sentiment: Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Earnings Call Highlights

Call commentary and write-ups — summaries note stronger insurance margins and improved operating leverage; useful for modeling but not a definitive profitability turnaround yet. Negative Sentiment: GAAP unprofitability persists — the company reported a small GAAP net loss (≈$4.7M for Q1), negative net margin and negative ROE; investors must weigh growth and adjusted profitability against continued GAAP losses. Porch Q1 Results

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,134 shares of the company's stock worth $121,691,000 after buying an additional 384,451 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,299 shares of the company's stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 158,368 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1,897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 255,511 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 2,254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 759,664 shares of the company's stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 727,394 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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