Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $10.10. Porch Group shares last traded at $10.3390, with a volume of 1,954,464 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Porch Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. ~$94M; Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $19.7M, showing improved operating leverage. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Porch reported EPS of ($0.04) vs. consensus ($0.10) and revenue of $109.4M vs. est. ~$94M; Adjusted EBITDA was positive at $19.7M, showing improved operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above consensus ~ $484M), signaling management confidence in topline momentum for the year. Slide Deck / Guidance

Company raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $495M–$507M (above consensus ~ $484M), signaling management confidence in topline momentum for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full earnings presentation and call transcript for detail on growth drivers and margin outlook. Earnings Presentation Earnings Call Transcript

Investors can review the full earnings presentation and call transcript for detail on growth drivers and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales disclosed (CEO Matt Ehrlichman, COO Matthew Neagle, CFO Shawn Tabak) were executed to cover tax withholding on vested awards; multiple exec sales can still raise governance/psychology questions even if not fresh “market-timing” trades. SEC filings: CEO Read More., COO Read More., CFO Read More..

Insider sales disclosed (CEO Matt Ehrlichman, COO Matthew Neagle, CFO Shawn Tabak) were executed to cover tax withholding on vested awards; multiple exec sales can still raise governance/psychology questions even if not fresh “market-timing” trades. SEC filings: CEO Read More., COO Read More., CFO Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis (net loss ≈ $4.7M for Q1), with negative net margin and negative ROE — profitability risk remains until revenue growth consistently converts to positive net income. Q1 Press Release

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRCH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Porch Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Porch Group

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $60,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 374,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,573.12. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 63,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $491,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,421,899 shares in the company, valued at $18,600,184.32. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,132,154 shares of company stock worth $8,440,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 956.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Stock Up 20.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 3.09.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a technology-driven home services platform designed to connect homeowners with professional contractors, maintenance providers and home improvement specialists. Through its online marketplace and proprietary software solutions, Porch enables users to research, compare and book services ranging from home repairs and remodeling to maintenance and renovations. The company's platform integrates detailed provider profiles, customer reviews and real-time appointment scheduling to streamline the process of sourcing and managing home projects.

In addition to its core marketplace, Porch offers software products tailored for service professionals.

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