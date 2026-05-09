Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Porsche Automobil logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE shares slipped below their 50-day moving average on Friday, with the stock trading as low as $3.665 versus a 50-day average of $3.73.
  • The ADR last traded at $3.70 on volume of 169,343 shares, and the article notes the stock was up 1.6% intraday despite the technical breach.
  • Porsche Automobil has a strong liquidity profile, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 and both current and quick ratios at 9.94; it mainly functions as a holding company with a major stake in Volkswagen AG.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Porsche Automobil.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.6650. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 169,343 shares trading hands.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company's core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen's portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Porsche Automobil Right Now?

Before you consider Porsche Automobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Porsche Automobil wasn't on the list.

While Porsche Automobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines