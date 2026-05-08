Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) CFO Joseph Trpik Jr Sells 7,500 Shares

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Trpik, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $367,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,909.91. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 254,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.5513 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,663 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 39,373 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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