Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.330-3.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Portland General Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of POR opened at $51.95 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5513 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $266,139.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $170,448,000 after buying an additional 1,054,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,777 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,974,000 after purchasing an additional 690,743 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,391,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $14,611,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 56.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 306,390 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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