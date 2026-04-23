Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.5750, with a volume of 67810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $595.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 213.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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