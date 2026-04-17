Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.2150, with a volume of 282078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $582.71 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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