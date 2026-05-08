Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "positive" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Research raised Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.50.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.54. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Power Integrations's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $296,303.04. Following the sale, the director owned 581,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,045,609.03. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $994,599. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 77.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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