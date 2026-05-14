PPG Industries FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.79.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,829,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,314,529,000 after purchasing an additional 565,523 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,478,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $799,318,000 after buying an additional 379,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 2,295,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $644,537,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for PPG to $9.41 from $9.17, signaling improved longer-term earnings potential. PPG Industries market page

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for PPG to $9.41 from $9.17, signaling improved longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.54 from $8.49 and lifted Q1 2028 EPS to $2.08 from $1.88, adding to the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. PPG Industries market page

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.54 from $8.49 and lifted Q1 2028 EPS to $2.08 from $1.88, adding to the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimates for Q4 2026 were nudged up to $1.73 from $1.72, which may help reassure investors that PPG’s earnings outlook remains stable. PPG Industries market page

Nearer-term estimates for Q4 2026 were nudged up to $1.73 from $1.72, which may help reassure investors that PPG’s earnings outlook remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS to $2.15 from $2.20 and FY2026 EPS to $7.93 from $7.97, which offsets part of the optimism. PPG Industries market page

Zacks also trimmed some estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS to $2.15 from $2.20 and FY2026 EPS to $7.93 from $7.97, which offsets part of the optimism. Neutral Sentiment: The overall analyst stance remains cautious with a Hold rating, so the revisions are supportive but not strongly bullish on their own. PPG Industries market page

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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