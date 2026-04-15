PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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PPG Industries Stock Down 2.5%

PPG traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 1,703,235 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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