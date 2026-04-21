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PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
PPX Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of PPX Mining fell below its 200-day moving average of C$0.30, trading as low as C$0.24 (last trade C$0.24) on Monday with about 7,564 shares changing hands, signaling recent technical weakness.
  • The company shows strained liquidity and high leverage — current ratio 0.93, quick ratio 0.36 and a debt-to-equity of 373.74 — and carries a negative P/E (-4.80), reflecting unprofitable operations.
  • PPX is an exploration-stage gold and silver miner focused on the 100%‑owned Igor project in northern Peru, so its outlook depends on exploration results rather than production cash flow.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.24. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 7,564 shares changing hands.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

PPX Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to PPX Mining Corp. in August 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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