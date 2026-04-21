PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

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PPX Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. ( CVE:PPX Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.24. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 7,564 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to PPX Mining Corp. in August 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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