Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Prairie Operating alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an "accumulate" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROP

Prairie Operating Stock Up 12.6%

Shares of PROP opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 163.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,966 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prairie Operating by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company's stock.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prairie Operating, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prairie Operating wasn't on the list.

While Prairie Operating currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here