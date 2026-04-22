Precision Drilling (PDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS - Get Free Report) TSE: PD is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $374.0160 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS - Get Free Report) TSE: PD last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $349.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.80 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Precision Drilling Stock Up 3.2%

PDS stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 27,294.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 850,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $61,017,000 after acquiring an additional 847,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,937 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,707 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,176 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,978 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Precision Drilling from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.33.

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About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation NYSE: PDS is a Calgary, Alberta–based oilfield services company that has provided drilling solutions since its founding in 1951. With more than seven decades of industry experience, the company delivers contract drilling services, directional and horizontal drilling, well servicing, and a suite of specialized equipment designed to meet the evolving needs of exploration and production companies worldwide.

The company's core business activities include operating a fleet of onshore drilling rigs, offering managed pressure drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD) and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services, and providing completion and workover rigs.

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