Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.22 and traded as high as GBX 200.64. Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 200, with a volume of 747,183 shares traded.

Get Premier Foods alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 210 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 230 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 240 to GBX 250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 244.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFD

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.80 EPS for the quarter. Premier Foods had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of GBX 117.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 9,794 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total transaction of £19,881.82. Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203, for a total value of £12,878.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,482 shares of company stock worth $4,563,846. Insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Premier Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Premier Foods wasn't on the list.

While Premier Foods currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here