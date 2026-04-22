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Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Shares Up 2.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Premier Oil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday to $3.8140 while volume was 11,825 shares, down 58% from the average session volume of 27,959.
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day moving average ($3.75) and well above its 200‑day average ($3.20), with a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77.
  • Premier Oil is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company with operations focused in the UK North Sea, Southeast Asia and Mexico.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Premier Oil.

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.8140 and last traded at $3.8140. 11,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.7288.

Premier Oil Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Premier Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Oil plc was an independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Operating as a specialist in the exploration, appraisal, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, Premier Oil pursued value through targeted technical work programs and strategic farm-in agreements. The company deployed its expertise across a variety of offshore and onshore basins, with a focus on cost-efficient project execution and reserve replacement.

Its portfolio spanned key hydrocarbon provinces in the UK North Sea, South East Asia and Mexico.

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