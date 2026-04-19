Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$115.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Desjardins set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$108.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$85.43 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$74.22 and a 12 month high of C$106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company's business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company's distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company's head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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