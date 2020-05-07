Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Price Up 12.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)'s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $44.85, 789,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 301,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

