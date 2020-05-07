Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) traded up 6.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.26, 1,069,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,728,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,984 shares of the company's stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company's stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

