FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) traded up 6.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.09, 573,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 602,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $543,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Death Cross

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".