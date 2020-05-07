Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Up 7.6% After Earnings Beat

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $129.72 and last traded at $123.81, 1,004,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 897,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.02.

The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company's stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

