LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 21.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) rose 21.7% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $31.78, approximately 34,393,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 9,684,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.97.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $879,996.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LYFT by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $158,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 133,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LYFT by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

