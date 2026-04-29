Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

PHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 128 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 to GBX 105 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 114 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 113.40.

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Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

PHP traded down GBX 1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,484,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,066,488. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 87.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 109.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

PHP invests in flexible, modern properties for local primary healthcare. The overall objective of the group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. To achieve this, PHP invests in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by secure underlying covenants where the majority of rental income is funded directly or indirectly by a government body.

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