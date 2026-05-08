Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 74.64% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $179.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $176.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Get Primoris Services alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $205.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,746,203 shares of the company's stock worth $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $103,368,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the company's stock worth $249,866,000 after acquiring an additional 728,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the company's stock worth $804,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,856 shares of the company's stock worth $140,057,000 after purchasing an additional 418,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

More Primoris Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Primoris Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Primoris Services wasn't on the list.

While Primoris Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here