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Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Primoris Services logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Primoris Services stock hit a new 52‑week high of $177.10 (last at $177.15) after reporting quarterly EPS of $1.08 and revenue of $1.86B that both topped expectations and setting FY‑2026 guidance of EPS 5.800–6.000.
  • Wall Street consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157, but analysts are mixed — several have raised targets (e.g., Guggenheim to $195) while others remain neutral, signaling divergent views despite the rally.
  • The company has a market cap of $9.8B and a PE of 35.93, pays a modest dividend (annualized yield ~0.2%), and shows high institutional ownership (~91.82%), reflecting strong professional investor interest but limited income yield for shareholders.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.10 and last traded at $177.15, with a volume of 89032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Primoris Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Corporation will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 224.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 43.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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