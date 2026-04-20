Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $184.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Primoris Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

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Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM opened at $164.15 on Monday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,361,000 after purchasing an additional 466,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the company's stock worth $249,866,000 after buying an additional 728,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,958,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,067,000 after acquiring an additional 211,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,746,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,103 shares of the company's stock worth $164,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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