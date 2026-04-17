Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.14%.
Private Bancorp of America Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PBAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Private Bancorp of America
About Private Bancorp of America
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Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
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