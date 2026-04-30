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Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Pro-Dex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pro-Dex topped estimates, reporting Q earnings of $1.20 EPS vs. $0.62 expected (a $0.58 beat) and revenue of $19.95M vs. $17.90M expected, with a 22.53% ROE and 15.73% net margin.
  • Shares traded up 0.6% to $50.14 after the report; the company has a market cap of $160.95M, a P/E of 14.75, and a 52‑week range of $23.47–$67.87.
  • Institutional buying has increased recently—Wells Fargo, Bank of America and others added stakes—and about 15.28% of the stock is held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.58, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 15.73%.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pro-Dex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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