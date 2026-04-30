Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.58, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 15.73%.

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Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -0.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pro-Dex by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of precision drive systems and fluid management products serving the dental, medical, industrial and energy markets. The company specializes in high-speed, brushless micromotors and controllers, as well as pneumatic and fluid control devices, providing both standard and custom-engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

Its product portfolio includes high-speed dental handpieces, turbine systems, rotary and reciprocating micro-drives, along with integrated fluid delivery systems.

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