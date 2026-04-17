Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 2.8% - Still a Buy?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.59 and last traded at $147.05. 10,855,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,113,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.11.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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