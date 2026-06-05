Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 4.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.09 and last traded at $147.3080. Approximately 4,987,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,337,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed investors buying 45,043 PG call options, nearly double typical volume, pointing to bullish expectations for the stock.

Unusual options activity showed investors buying 45,043 PG call options, nearly double typical volume, pointing to bullish expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: PG’s partnership with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries to expand a national disaster response fleet highlights its community impact and may support brand strength. Article Title

PG’s partnership with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries to expand a national disaster response fleet highlights its community impact and may support brand strength. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around dividend aristocrats and income investing keeps Procter & Gamble in focus as a stable, shareholder-friendly defensive stock. Article Title

Coverage around dividend aristocrats and income investing keeps Procter & Gamble in focus as a stable, shareholder-friendly defensive stock. Neutral Sentiment: P&G’s webcast presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference may help investors refresh on strategy and outlook, but it is not itself a major catalyst. Article Title

P&G’s webcast presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference may help investors refresh on strategy and outlook, but it is not itself a major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on PG’s recent valuation and share-price softness suggests some investors are still weighing fundamentals against the stock’s recent pullback. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.1%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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