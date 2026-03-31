Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 143723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Progyny from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,838,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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