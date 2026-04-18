Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.91.

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Progyny Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,455 shares of company stock worth $129,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progyny by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $19,917,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Progyny by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Progyny by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 412,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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