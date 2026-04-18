Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.31% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.79.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Prologis by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after buying an additional 10,207,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here