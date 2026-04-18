Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Prologis logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Prologis to $136 from $133 while keeping a "neutral" rating, a target that implies about a 6.31% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive: 12 analysts rate the stock Buy and eight rate it Hold, yielding a consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $141.79.
  • Prologis beat Q1 estimates (EPS $1.05 vs. $0.81; revenue $2.30B vs. $2.12B) and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to 6.070–6.230, while expanding its data‑center pipeline—boosting growth optionality but increasing capital intensity and potential balance‑sheet risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.31% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.79.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Prologis by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after buying an additional 10,207,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $978,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $203,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis
  • Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook
  • Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prologis Right Now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
AI’s Buildout Is Lifting More Than Big Tech: 3 Stocks to Watch
AI’s Buildout Is Lifting More Than Big Tech: 3 Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines