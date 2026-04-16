Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.070-6.230 EPS.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.44.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.16.

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Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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